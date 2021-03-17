Kate Middleton reacts to claims she made Meghan Markle cry at her wedding

There are different versions of what exactly happened between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has come out in full force pushing back at claims she made Meghan Markle cry the day she tied the knot to Prince Harry.



As revealed by royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duchess of Cambridge is 'mortified' and 'saddened' by Meghan's claims, when it is not even clear what exactly transpired between the two.

Kate “has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press," Nicholl said.

She told OK! magazine, “Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life. You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others."

“So for this story to be circulating is very hard. Kate felt [the incident] was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying," the expert added.

To make matters even more uncertain, Nicholl said there are different versions of what exactly happened between the two Duchesses and the bridesmaids.

Meghan and Harry know Middleton is “not in a position to respond” to the claim, the Buckingham Palace expert continued, adding, "From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed."