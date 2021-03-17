Zendaya happy for her stance against 2015 distasteful remarks on her hairstyle

Zendaya expressed her satisfaction that she stood up for herself vis-a-vis a controversy that was kicked up after a showbiz programme host made an obnoxious comment about her African-styled hairdo.



“That’s how change happens and it made me think, ‘How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of colour?’” Zendaya told John David Washington in the interview with her Malcolm and Marie co-star.



Giuliana Rancic had said the traditional African hairstyle made Zendaya look like she "smells like patchouli oil or weed." It was the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood Highland Center that took place on February 22, 2015.

The offensive remarks prompted 24-year-old actress to take to Instagram for a lengthy rejoinder. Five years down the line she remembered the episode while talking to W Magazine and expressed satisfaction that she did what was needed.

In her long answer, Zendaya said, "Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect."

“There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”





Reacting to her post, Rancic extended an apology on Twitter. The programme host also went on air to give her apology.



