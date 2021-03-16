From royal rifts to press war: Full timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan's royal journey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal journey has been replete of trials and tribulations since the former actor waltzed into the duke's life back in 2016.

From the very beginning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embroiled in a truckload of drama, making their relationship one of the most high-profile ones across the globe.

Meghan and Harry have been through it all and come out stronger than ever from royal rifts to battling the press. Let's take a look at their love story filled with twists and turns from the beginning:







