Ashley Benson hates showbiz for "unwanted attention"

American actress Ashley Benson said she hates being in the showbiz, as according to her, she received much-unwanted attention that makes her uncomfortable.

The Pretty Little Liars actress seems fully abreast of the consequences of being in the limelight, as she said she completely understands how pop-star Britney Spears must have been harassed by the paparazzi. She said she can relate to the pop singer.



“That’s the one reason why I hate being in this industry because you get unwanted attention,” the 31-year-old actress told Paris Hilton on her podcast, This Is Paris.

She also posted snippets of her interview on her Instagram Story.

“It’s funny because when people see [you] in photos, living a normal life, being outside a restaurant or whatever, [they think,] ‘Oh, they called the paparazzi [on themselves] ’cause they want to be photographed.’”

Saying she looks horrible in “these photos,” the actress continued: “It’s like dude, I’m actually one of the ones who does not, will never [do that.]

She wondered why paparazzi are on her trails, as according to her, “there [are] so many more famous people that have better stories to tell than [she does.]”

So much so, Benson added, that she is unable to leave her house but with certain paparazzi capturing her snaps.

“They go through stoplights and all this stuff. They scream all this horrible stuff at you, and they just bother you to get a reaction. It gives me so much anxiety,” she added.