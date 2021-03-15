Coronavirus: Sindh not to close schools

An AFP file image shows school students following coronavirus SOPs.

Education Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani's spokesperson Zubair Memon said Monday the schools and other educational institutions would not close in the province.



Sindh will continue to follow to its policy of 50% attendance and does not plan on temporarily shutting down educational institutions, Memon said while speaking to The News.

"The coronavirus situation in Sindh is better as compared to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab — our positivity ratio stands at 3%," he said.

Memon said the authorities had sealed 144 schools and four colleges — public and private — across Sindh after cases were reported over there following the reopening of educational institutions in January.



"If coronavirus cases are reported in an educational institution, we seal it. However, we will not close other educational institutions in that district," he said.

The spokesperson said the education and health department's teams are vigilant and are actively monitoring the situation. "When we get a call regarding COVID-19 cases in an educational institute, we investigate it, and if need be, we seal it."

Pakistan is in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 due to the UK variant, which is spreading rapidly across the country. The positivity ratio has remained above 5% during the past few days, raising concern among policymakers.

Previously, Ghani had said educational institutions would remain open in the province — and a 50% attendance would be allowed.

"The news of educational institutions closing on March 15 are baseless," he said in a statement, following Federal Minister for Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood's announcement of schools' closure in several cities across Pakistan.

Mehmood on March 10 had announced the closure of schools in several cities, including some from Punjab, after a spike in the coronavirus cases was reported.

All public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot have gone on a spring break from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021.