Kate Middleton looks cute in rare childhood snap with mom Carole Middleton

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked cute in her never-before-seen childhood picture with mom Carole Middleton and the Royal fans can’t stop gushing over her.



The adorable photo of the Duchess was shared on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official Instagram and Twitter handles respectively on the occasion of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

In the picture, little Kate Middleton is seen holding her mom’s hand as they stood outside. She looked angelic in a pretty white dress and red shoes.

They captioned it, “Celebrating two other special mothers today” followed by heart emoji.

“Cake made by George, Charlotte and Louis.”

The Royal couple also shared a photo of a cake made by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to pay homage to their late grandmother Princess Diana on Mother’s Day.

