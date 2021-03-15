‘John Mayer can be racist and still perform at the Grammys,’ fans lash out

John Mayer quickly became the talk of town but not for reasons one might imagine

John Mayer's name surged to the top on Twitter's trending list after he performed at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Following his performance with Maren Morris on the biggest night in the music world, the Daughters hit maker quickly became the talk of town but not for reasons one might imagine.

His presence at the show was criticized as many brought back his past racist and misogynist comments.

The controversial remarks he made were during his 2010 Playboy interview as he inappropriately quipped about white supremacy and also used the N-word.

Mayer may have later apologized after causing a furor, but many have been wondering why the controversial singer has been getting a platform by the Recording Academy despite his actions.

One user complained: "Stop giving John Mayer a platform society has progressed past the need for John Mayer.”

Another wrote: “Every time Maren Morris gets close to John Mayer I get nervous. Girl, your life is on track. Keep six feet.”

“If we learn one thing from John Mayer i guess it’s that you can be openly racist and still perform at the Grammys,” wrote another.



