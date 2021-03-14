close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
Katy Perry gushes over motherhood changes on ‘American Idol’

Sun, Mar 14, 2021
Katy Perry gushes over motherhood changes on ‘American Idol’

Renowned singer and songwriter Katy Perry touched on her “full-time” mom duties during a soulful “momtage.”

In her soulful admission about mom life and the sleepless nights on American Idol, the singer admitted it’s always “it's a full-time job being a mom” and it always leaves her depleted of energy.

According to a report by E News, Perry even got candid with fellow host Ryan Seacrest about the entire journey and was quoted saying that "Being a new mother can be really challenging but the guys have been so great and so supportive."

