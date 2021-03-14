Katy Perry gushes over motherhood changes on ‘American Idol’

Renowned singer and songwriter Katy Perry touched on her “full-time” mom duties during a soulful “momtage.”

In her soulful admission about mom life and the sleepless nights on American Idol, the singer admitted it’s always “it's a full-time job being a mom” and it always leaves her depleted of energy.

According to a report by E News, Perry even got candid with fellow host Ryan Seacrest about the entire journey and was quoted saying that "Being a new mother can be really challenging but the guys have been so great and so supportive."