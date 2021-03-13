Palace barred Meghan Markle from going out with her mother Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle lived quite a stressful period during her short time as a working royal.



Amongst the many things she had to give up when she married into the British royal family, one was her freedom to live an ordinary life and do day-to-day mundane tasks.

Royal expert and co-author of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie wrote a new piece for Harper’s Bazaar where he claims that the Duchess of Sussex’s isolation was so bad at one point that she was even barred from going out with her mother Doria Ragland.

According to Scobie, Doria told her daughter after observing the situation: "You're stuck in here."

Scobie wrote: “Her isolated existence stood out in particular to her worried mother, Doria Ragland, who during a summer 2019 visit to Frogmore Cottage was surprised to discover that neither she nor her daughter was able to go out into Windsor town to pick up coffees. ‘You’re stuck in here,’ Doria told Meghan at the time, according to a source.”

Meghan had explained to Oprah Winfrey in her recent interview: "I remember so often people within The Firm would say, 'Well, you can't do this because it'll look like that. You can't’. So, even, 'Can I go and have lunch with my friends?' [was met with] 'No, no, no, you're oversaturated, you're everywhere, it would be best for you to not go out to lunch with your friends.'"

She went on to say: “There was a day that one of the members of the family, she came over, and she said, 'Why don't you just lay low for a little while, because you are everywhere right now.' And I said, 'I've left the house twice in four months. I'm everywhere, but I am nowhere.'"