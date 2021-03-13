Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's split caused by Madison LeCroy affair

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly broke up and called off their two-year engagement in the wake of his alleged scandal with 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that the celebrity couple finally parted ways after the former Yankee was linked to the reality star.



Two months ago, Tiwtter was set ablaze with speculation after the reunion special for Bravo’s 'Southern Charm' exposed red-hot allegations of infidelity involving an ex-MLB star and breakout cast member Madison LeCroy.

The reality star revealed she had been face-timing with former baseball player , but insisted they had not met in person.

The shocking news of Jennifer-Alex's reported split broke the internet as fans of the two celebrities took to social media to know more about the couple's bombshell decision of ending their romantic journey after four-year of relationship.



The two reportedly are focusing on their works as Alex 'is getting ready for baseball season, and 'On The Floor' hitmaker is filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.'

Jennifer and Alex have had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing crisis and even as late as January this year, Alex admitted he can't wait to marry Jennifer.

In February, LeCroy was reported as saying: 'He [Alex] has never physically cheated on his fiancée with me', adding, 'I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.'