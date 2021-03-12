Prince William's snub to Meghan Markle may worsen royal family crisis

Prince William's statement, rejecting Harry and Meghan's claim about racism, may worsen the situation amidst the Queen's very measured and sensible approach to defuse the tensions amicably as she promised to launch investigation into the matter.

The Duke and Duchess, during an explosive tell-all interview, said that they felt unsupported and unprotected by the institution and their numerous revelations have left the family reeling and the monarchy in crisis. Meghan also alleged one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.



Responding to a reporter's question about Meghan's serious allegation, William said: "We’re very much not a racist family."



The Duke of Cambridge, during his visit to a school in east London on Thursday, also said he had not talked to Harry since the interview was broadcast: "I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do."



On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth, stating that they were saddened by how challenging the couple had found the last few years.

On the other hand, the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach to deal with the situation and promised to launch an investigation into the allegations to avoid confrontation.



On Tuesday, the 94-year-old monarch said the couple and their son Archie 'will always be much-loved family members'.

Prince Harry's grandmother, who has been in trouble since the Oprah interview aired, will use her decades-long experience to ease the situation as she has reportedly made her mind up to speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the next few days.



The monarch has also ordered her Palace minions into silence and issued a 'three line whip' in an bid to take charge of the fallout from the sensational Oprah interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent revelations have sent shockwaves around the world. People are reportedly reeling from what has happened, and some staff would dearly love to publicly rebut some of what has been said about them.

