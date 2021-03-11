WhatsApp working on ‘Support Chat threads’ to facilitate users

Photo: File

Messaging app WhatsApp is working on "Support Chat Threads” to help its users.

Support Threads are verified, end-to-end encrypted chats and they'll be closed after the issue is fixed, WABetalnfo reported Thursday.

They are also expected to be available for in a future iOS and Android update.

According to TechCrunch, WhatsApp will turn off the message options for users who do not agree to its updated terms and service by May 15.

The website said that users who do not accept the instant-messaging application's updated terms and service by May 15 will not be able to either send or receive messages.

Accounts that are deactivated for a period of 120 days can be deleted, said the website.