Wed Mar 10, 2021
March 10, 2021

Kate Middleton, Prince William share previously unseen picture of three children

Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William released a video to celebrate   International Women's Day on Monday.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the three children of the  Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,  are seen in the framed picture which has never been released to media or shared on any of the social media accounts being run by the royal couple.

The video of Prince William and Kate Middleton was posted on Kensington Royal Instagram account hours after an explosive interview of Prince Harry and Meghan went on air.



