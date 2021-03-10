'Now isn't the time to dismantle monarchy': Trudeau on Harry, Meghan interview

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged a question about the rising calls of dismantling the British monarchy on Tuesday.

Trudeau was evasive about commenting on the recent startling claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made on Sunday in a sensational sit-down interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

The premier claimed that his government will not be partaking in constitutional talks about dismantling the monarchy as Canada encounters unprecedented economic disorder in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that is still raging on.

"Obviously, I wish all members of the Royal Family the very best. But my focus, as we've said, is getting through this pandemic,” he said.

"If people want to later talk about constitutional change and shifting our system of government, that's fine. They can have those conversations. But right now, I'm not having those conversations," he added.

On Sunday, in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused certain members of the British royal family of raising concerns about their son Archie’s skin colour and denying him of the prince title as well as security allowance.

The former actor also accused the Firm of racism, lying and pushing her to the brink of suicide.