Alexander Wang promises 'to do better' following sexual assault allegations

Fashion designer Alexander Wang has said that he now "knows better" after multiple sexual assault allegations surfaced against him.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram and said that he "supports" those that came forward with the explosive allegations against him.

The updated statement comes after two months where he shot down the claims calling them "false, fabricated and mostly anonymous accusations".

However, in the new message, he expressed regret over "acting in a way that caused [his accusers] pain".

"A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behavior," he said.

"I support their right to come forward, and I've listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain."

"While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors," added Wang.

"Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better."

The New York-based label was at the receiving end of quite a lot of backlash after @s—tmodelmgmt and @DietPrada started sharing anonymous accounts of those who had allegedly been victims of Wang's assault.

Model Owen Mooney had stepped forth in one of the videos posted, where he recalled an incident at a club in 2017 in New York when he met Wang who went on to inappropriately touch him in the midst of the crowd.

"I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could move and he just started like, touching me up,” he said.

“I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn't believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock,” said Mooney.

S—t Model Management claimed in another post: "Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault for a few years now. Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this. Please unfollow @alexwangny & @alexanderwangny to show your support to the victims."