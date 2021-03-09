Bride dies of heart attack after crying 'too much' at the time of rukhsati

Image for representation only. Photo: Geo Urdu

A newlywed woman in India suffered a heart attack and died after she cried "too much" at the time of her rukhsati, leaving her family and guests sad and shocked.

According to New18.com, the woman experienced a heart attack after she couldn't stop crying due to extreme emotional stress. The tragic incident took place in Sonepur, Odisha a few days ago.

The bride's family says she was healthy and did not have any underlying health conditions. At the time of the wedding, according to the family, the bride — identified as Gupteswari Sahoo (Rosy) — was fine. The next morning, however, just when she was about to leave her parents' house with her groom Bisikesan Pradhan, she couldn't control her emotion and kept crying.



Witnesses present at the wedding told local media that the bride cried so much that she fainted after which she was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Doctors, however, pronounced her dead and said that the cause of death was a heart attack.

According to one of the guests present at the wedding, Rosy had been distressed for quite some time as her father had passed away a few months ago.



