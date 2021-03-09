Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'are inseparable,' says source

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin made their relationship Instagram official on February 14

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are getting serious about each other with every passing day.



As spilled by an insider close to the couple, their massive age difference is not much of an issue.

"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source.

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the source added about Hamlin. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

The insider went on to say how the two have been inseparable.

"They've been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and LA," according to the source.

