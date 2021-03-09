Chadwick Boseman receives Critics' Choice Award for best actor

America's multi-talented actor Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor for the role in the Netflix drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The ceremony of the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards was held Sunday night. It was Chadwick Boseman’s second posthumous award of the award season. Earlier, he won the Golden Globe for Best Performance By an Actor In a Motion Picture - Drama.

The late actor’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf.

The late Marvel star’s contestants were Ben Affleck for The Way Back, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Tom Hanks for News of the World, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Delroy Lindo for Da 5 Bloods, Gary Oldman for Mank, and Steven Yeun for Minari.

He also got a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in director Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. However, the award went to his Black Panther co-star Daniel Kaluuya for his impressive acting in Judas and the Black Messiah.