Zendaya moves listeners with Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 SeeHer speech

American star Zendaya gave a moving speech after accepting the SeeHer honour of the 2021 Critics’ Choice Award.

She is the youngest recipient of the said honour.

The award which recognises actors for their excellent and authentic portrayals of women in the entertainment industry.

Accepting the award from her Malcom & Marie costar John David Washington, the 24-year-old said: "Thank you so much to John David Washinton. I’m Incredibly lucky to have you as a friend and also as a scene partner. This means so much to me."

The Euphoria actress went on to say that the word "gratitude" consistently ran across her mind considering the Covid-19 pandemic that saw many losses.

"This word just keeps coming to my mind. Especially with the year everyone has had. To continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small. To be grateful for the people in our world and in our life that make the work we do possible," she said.

"Make sure we hold onto our loved ones a little bit tighter. Make sure we call them, acknowledge them, tell them we love them. And take in moments like this."

The star even gave a shout out to the "incredible" women in her life that have made a lasting impact.

"I would absolutely not be here if it weren’t for the incredible women who paved the way for me to be here. So, also extremely grateful for those women. This is very, very special. Thank you so, so much. I am incredibly grateful for this moment."