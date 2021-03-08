close
Sun Mar 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 8, 2021

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and more to perform at the Grammys on March 14

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 08, 2021

The Recording Academy has revealed  the names of  the artists who will perform during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Nearly two dozen artists  to take the stage, half of them will be performing at the Grammys for the first time.

Among others, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will wow the music lovers with their stunning performances at the biggest night of the music.

K-pop superstars BTS, who are nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category; Taylor Swift, who is nominated for six awards; Megan Thee Stallion, who is up for four awards, including new artist and record of the year; and Bad Bunny, who has two nods this year.

 Bad Bunny, as well as Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and many more to wow music lovers at the ceremony  on next Sunday.

Check out a list of the performers at the 2021 Grammys

BTS

Taylor Swift

Megan Thee Stallion

Harry Styles

Dua Lipa

Roddy Ricch

Bad Bunny

Black Pumas

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Billie Eilish

Mickey Guyton

Haim

Brittany Howard

Miranda Lambert

Lil Baby

Chris Martin

John Mayer

Maren Morris

Post Malone

Music icon Beyonce, who has the most nominations this year with nine, is not scheduled to perform at the event.

The Grammys will be  hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah. The show airs March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and other networks.

