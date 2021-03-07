Liam Neeson greets his fans at NYC theatre as his film Marksman screens

Action hero Liam Neeson seemed charged up with excitement as his movie Marksman started screening in theatres of New York City on Friday as Covid-19 lockdown came to a close.

The Schindler's List actor showed up at New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square and thanked the moviegoers for coming out of their homes as the city’s cinemas reopened after a long closure thanks to the rampant infectious disease - Coronavirus that cost thousands of people their lives during last year.

"Coming to a movie theatre for me is like coming home," the 68-year-old actor was quoted as saying at the evening screening.

"I find it sacred. That feeling has never changed."

The Taken star, in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said, "It will be nice to welcome people.”

He termed going to the cinema as “a bit of a sacred experience,” saying, “I've felt that way since I was a kid."

Neeson plays an ex-Marine Jim Hanson in the character of a hardened Arizona rancher living in an isolated borderland near Mexico. The story is about his struggle to help an 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Jacob Perez) escape from the assassins of a drug cartel.



