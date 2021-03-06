close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
March 6, 2021

Eminem hits back at TikTok campaign against him

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem on Friday released the music video for his song "Tone Deaf" as he reacted to a   TikTok campaign calling for him to be cancelled. 

"Tone Deaf" was part of Slim Shady's latest album "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B".

In the  music video, the Detroit rapper has a message for those attempting to cancel him on the video-sharing app TikTok.

Taking to Twitter, the Lose Yourself rapper shared a YouTube link to his channel where the music video was released.

"I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me,” he wrote the lyrics from the song in the tweet.


