Eminem hits back at TikTok campaign against him

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem on Friday released the music video for his song "Tone Deaf" as he reacted to a TikTok campaign calling for him to be cancelled.
"Tone Deaf" was part of Slim Shady's latest album "Music To Be Murdered By:Side B".
In the music video, the Detroit rapper has a message for those attempting to cancel him on the video-sharing app TikTok.
Taking to Twitter, the Lose Yourself rapper shared a YouTube link to his channel where the music video was released.
"I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me,” he wrote the lyrics from the song in the tweet.