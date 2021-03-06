close
Sat Mar 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2021

Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt spotted filming for first project together

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 06, 2021

Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt were clicked shooting one of their scenes for the film

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt were spotted filming for their first movie together.

Titled Bullet Train, Pitt and Bullock were clicked in the midst of shooting one of their scenes for the film.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the two stars can be seen walking by a dumpster on fire while shooting a crash scene.

While the Ad Astra star was seen in a bloodied avatar rocking a ponytail and a dirty shirt with fake blood on it, Bullock donned a layered white button-up shirt and trench coat.

They were also seen taking the necessary safety measures in between takes as they covered their face with shields.

Earlier in December, Bullet Train's shooting was halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

More From Entertainment