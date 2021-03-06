Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt spotted filming for first project together

Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt were clicked shooting one of their scenes for the film

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt were spotted filming for their first movie together.



Titled Bullet Train, Pitt and Bullock were clicked in the midst of shooting one of their scenes for the film.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the two stars can be seen walking by a dumpster on fire while shooting a crash scene.

While the Ad Astra star was seen in a bloodied avatar rocking a ponytail and a dirty shirt with fake blood on it, Bullock donned a layered white button-up shirt and trench coat.

They were also seen taking the necessary safety measures in between takes as they covered their face with shields.

Earlier in December, Bullet Train's shooting was halted after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.