Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview rights were snagged away by CBS for $7M

CBS grabbed the rights for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey for a staggering $7million.

The bombshell tell-all interview, spanning over two hours, was snagged away by CBS for a price between $7-9million, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

The lucrative rights for the interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were bought by CBS from Winfrey’s Harpo Productions with the network charging $325,000 for every 30 seconds of commercial time.

Moreover, the interview can also be licensed in international markets.

A spokesperson of Harry and Meghan confirmed to the WSJ that the two were not paid anything for sharing their side of the story following royal exit in the interview.