Prince Harry, Meghan Markle yet to be investigated on bullying allegations: report

Despite the bombshell bullying accusations levied on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a formal investigation is yet to be conducted.



According to The Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to be contacted after it emerged that members of their staff were left "broken" and "terrified" as a result of the couple’s alleged bullying.



However, a source close to the couple said they would have been informed had it became a formal HR probe. Currently, it is being referred to as an "internal review," the publication reported.

The source stated that the lack of response from the royals indicated that the allegations were likely baseless.

"A formal HR investigation involves formal accusations. If this was a formal office setting, we would have already been fired or have already quit, depending on your point of view," the source said.

The source added that the Palace being radio silent on the allegations as well as the fact that it took a published report to supposedly prompt them to launch a probe "speaks volumes".

The Times said it had been contacted by former staff members who wanted the public to gain insight before the Oprah Winfrey interview aired - and that lawyers for the couple had labelled the allegations a smear orchestrated by the Palace.

"If these emails and all of this was flying around at the time and they are only doing this because of the revelations in The Times then that speaks volumes," the source said.

