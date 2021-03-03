Video: Eminem praised for wearing $100 watch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eminem fans are praising the Detroit rapper for her views about spending money.
They were seen circulating a throwback video of the rapper's interview in which he had shared an interesting story about buying a watch.
In the interview when host asks him "Do you like spending money?" the Detroit rapper answers in negative, saying " Not particularly".
The host then says, "I heard a story you wanted to buy a watch and called your manager to see if you could afford the watch".
Recalling his conversation with his manager, Em says, "Yeah. I think it was a Rolex. And I asked him could I afford it. They make fun of me for it but I am for real like... This whole money thing and all that stuff was brand new to me."
The host then jokingly says, "You have given hiphop a bad name here. You need to step it up. Few diamonds....".
Cutting him short, "The Lose Yourself" rapper says with a grin , "Hey Listen. I said I bought a Rolex. Right, that's not a cheap watch. I still have that Rolex. I don't wear it because I don't want to get a scratch on it."
And when the anchor asks "what are you wearing now?", Marshall Mathers reveals, "This is a G-shock. It's price is around 100 dollars."