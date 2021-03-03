Video: Eminem praised for wearing $100 watch

Eminem fans are praising the Detroit rapper for her views about spending money.

They were seen circulating a throwback video of the rapper's interview in which he had shared an interesting story about buying a watch.

In the interview when host asks him "Do you like spending money?" the Detroit rapper answers in negative, saying " Not particularly".

The host then says, "I heard a story you wanted to buy a watch and called your manager to see if you could afford the watch".

Recalling his conversation with his manager, Em says, "Yeah. I think it was a Rolex. And I asked him could I afford it. They make fun of me for it but I am for real like... This whole money thing and all that stuff was brand new to me."

The host then jokingly says, "You have given hiphop a bad name here. You need to step it up. Few diamonds....".

Cutting him short, "The Lose Yourself" rapper says with a grin , "Hey Listen. I said I bought a Rolex. Right, that's not a cheap watch. I still have that Rolex. I don't wear it because I don't want to get a scratch on it."

And when the anchor asks "what are you wearing now?", Marshall Mathers reveals, "This is a G-shock. It's price is around 100 dollars."







