Katie Price’s plan to hand over Harvey’s care plan revealed: report

TV star Katie Price shed light on her decision to name an emergency guardian to care for Harvey in case of her death during a documentary teaser.

The news was brought forward by a source close to The Sun and they claimed, "Katie hadn’t given much thought to what would happen to Harvey once she was no longer around. It seemed a long way off and something she could put to the back of her mind.”

“But this past year has hammered home how unpredictable and fragile life can be, something she knows from her family’s health dramas. It’s spurred her into making some very difficult decisions.”

“It’s a topic that Katie and producers are keen to explore, as no doubt there are many parents like her who haven’t even considered how to ensure their children are looked after in the event the unthinkable happens.”