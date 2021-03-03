Syra Yousuf is all about self-love after trolls shame her over an unedited photo

The much-loved Pakistani actor Syra Yousuf has hit back at haters in the subtlest way possible after she was recently shamed for an unedited picture of her going viral.

The jaw-dropping shot was posted by her sister and stylist Palwasha Yousuf on her Instagram page, where the Chalay Thay Sath actor could be seen getting glammed up for a shoot with no filter unnaturally beautifying her real skin.

After the photo was posted, the comment section was filled with trolls shaming her for the photo but Syra isn’t one to get perturbed by the opinions of sheep.



Indirectly responding to the trolls, the Project Ghaazi star took to Instagram and participated in her sister’s recently launched challenge about embracing your skin.

Sharing an adorable, makeup-free selfie, Syra wrote: “I really like my skin.”