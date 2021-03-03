close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 3, 2021

Nick Jonas drops out upcoming action movie 'The Blacksmith'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 03, 2021

Nick Jonas has reportedly quit upcoming action-thriller 'The Blacksmith' due to scheduling issues.

Nick  was assigned the lead role alongside The Matrix legend Laurence Fishburne in Taken director Pierre Morel's action thriller.

Priyanka Chopra's  sweetheart dropped out  the project after scheduling problems delayed the film's production amid Covid-19  pandemic.

Jonas  was due to star as the titular 'Blacksmith' aka Wes Loomis, a go-to weapons expert for the intelligence community.

AGC Studios' CEO Stuart Ford explained: "Nick, as you can imagine, has a lot of other commitments, with his acting and his music.

"With a star like him, it became borderline impossible to make the schedule work"

Previously, Nick Jonas showed off his acting skills in 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jingle and is next set to appear in this year's Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

