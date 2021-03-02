Ali Kazmi elated to find ‘Funny Boy’ eligible for Best Picture at the Oscars

Ali Kazmi's Canadian film is amongst the 366 feature films that are considered eligible for the Best Picture

Acclaimed Pakistani actor Ali Kazmi couldn't be happier after finding out that his film, Funny Boy, is included in the list of 366 films eligible for Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kazmi's Canadian film is amongst the 366 feature films that are considered eligible for the Best Picture category at the Oscars this year.

Five to 10 best picture nominees will be revealed by the Academy for which the voting will begin from March 5 till March 10. The final nominees will be announced on March 15.

Sharing the news with his followers on Instagram, the Baaji actor posted a screenshot of the list and noted how he shared it with the likes of A-listers such as Matthew McConaughey.

“What an honour and what a list to be included in! My name is right above Mathew McConaughey, so alright alright alright – my job is done. Our film is available on Netflix and CBC Gem!"

“‘Funny boy’ family what a journey it has been! Eternal Thank you to the amazing creative forces, the super human cast and crew behind it and thank you to The Academy for the recognition! Best of luck to all!” he shared.



It was reported earlier, by Deadline that the Deepa Mehta-directorial was up for the foreign films category at the Oscars but was rejected on the basis of it containing an abundance of English dialogue. Therefore, it was then forwarded for general entry categories like Best Picture, as per a Telefilm representative.