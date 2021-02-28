Vanessa Bryant out to defend husband Kobe Bryant, scolds Evan Rachel Wood, Abigail Disney

One of America's top professional basketball players Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant seems determined not to leave unscathed anyone who cast aspersions on her late husband. American actress Evan Rachel Wood and producer Abigail Disney drew her ire as they called him guilty of an assault.

Vanessa has taken people head-on who, in their remarks, mentioned his 2003 sexual assault case and held him straight-up guilty as a convicted criminal.



Kobe died on January 26, 2020. He was showered with praise as one of the greatest players of all time. The charges of sexual assault against him were later dropped as the accuser refused to testify. The matter between the litigants tapered off after both sides reached a settlement.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the player’s wife wrote: "Your false, insensitive, defamatory and slanderous tweet on 1/26/20 is vile and disturbing to say the least? Behavior like this is part of the reason why innocent black men go to jail for crimes they didn't commit. An accusation doesn't make someone guilty."

“You don’t know the facts of the case,” she added.

Vanessa Bryant also grilled film producer Abigail Disney, who also said in her tweet that Kobe was a rapist, just days after he died.

Abigail’s 2020 tweet is still intact. However, Evan seems to have deactivated her Twitter account. Both of them have not responded to Vanessa's criticism.

Vanessa also shared tweets by Twitter users who scolded Abigail and Evan over their remarks against Kobe Bryant. She also posted a screenshot of a tweet that condemns a reporter who in her tweet highlighted the sexual assault case against the player.