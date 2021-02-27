Prince Charles becomes Queen's pillar of strength amid chaos

Queen Elizabeth is going through another tough face of her life as her steadfast partner Prince Philip has been admitted in hospital for several days.

The health concerns are also affecting the 99-year-old monarch, who is reportedly leaning on her loved ones for support. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker, Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice are rallying around Her Majesty in this hour of need.

But, the Prince of Wales, heir to the throne, is said to have become the Monarch’s main support amid the crisis as he takes on more responsibilities, a media outlet citing source, reported.

The source told: "Prince Charles, in particular, is making an effort to step up." He is reportedly giving all strength to the Queen and doing his best to keep her mom out of every type of stress.



It added that 'the Queen is the first to admit that he has been her pillar of strength." The claims come as a Buckingham Palace source confirmed Philip is likely to remain under observation for now.

Last week, Charles visited his father at the hospital and reportedly received an important message from him.



In one of the latest updates about the Duke’s condition, Prince Edward said the Royal Family are keeping their "fingers crossed" but that his father is "a lot better”.

Prince William has also spoken out about his grandfather’s hospitalisation earlier this week, saying: 'Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him.'



Last week, the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London as a “precautionary measure”, which somehow left a deep impact on health of the Queen who is handling the stress and sadness with dignity.

