Lady Gaga's dog walker in stable condition after being shot four times in chest by thieves

Music sensation Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer is reportedly in a stable condition after being shot four times in chest by the thieves who took away two of the three French bulldogs of the ‘Shallow’ hitmaker.

The 30-year-old was attacked by two thieve when he was out with chart-topping pop star's beloved pooches Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo in West Hollywood on Wednesday night.

The alleged gunmen shot him four times in the chest before making off with two of the three dogs. He was rushed to hospital in a 'grave' condition.

Following the terrifying incident, Ryan’s assailants made off with Koji and Gustavo, whilst Miss Asia fled the scene and was later recovered by police and returned to one of Gaga’s bodyguards.

Doctor Fred Pescatore, a friend and former client of Ryan’s, has now confirmed he is awake and “breathing on his own”. Police also confirmed Ryan’s condition and reportedly said that the dog walker will make a full recovery.

Lady Gaga – who is currently in Italy – is now offering $500,000 in exchange for her dogs to be returned to her unharmed, as a representative for the star said this week she will give the money “to anyone who has her dogs, no questions asked”.