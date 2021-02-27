The Dark Knight's Christian Bale to play detective in new movie by Scott Cooper

Director Scott Cooper expressed delight as he has reteamed up with The Dark Knight star Christian Bale to play a lead role in their third movie together.

This time around, both the figures have joined to work in Cooper’s scripted adaptation of the Louis Bayard novel The Pale Blue Eye.

The film’s international sales will be managed by MadRiver while CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content will handle its domestic distribution rights.

The thriller movie involves a mystery around a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. And, Christian Bale is seen moving around as a veteran detective, disentangling the secret of the murders.

He is assisted by a cadet who later proceeded to be the world famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.

Talking to Deadline about the Edgar Allan Poe factor in the flick, the director Scott said, “Even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died, delirious, in Baltimore, the majority of his life was spent in Virginia, my home state.”

Scott Cooper said he grew up with the great writer’s presence. The director said the writer “bequeathed us the detective genre, and he’s still such a presence in our culture, with every horror, mystery and science fiction writer indebted to Poe.”

The director said the movie is his attempt at “a large-canvas whodunit, with a serial killer at its center.”

He said he liked to venture into difficult and different movies that may push him into “the uncomfortable space”. But, he said he was happy that Christian is side by side with him.

Lavishing praise on the Oscars-winning actor, the director said, “I’ve wanted to make this for over a decade and fortunately for me, Christian has perfectly aged into the lead character.”

“He was far too young when I first thought of making this. Films are meant to happen at the right time. Christian is always in high demand, but to be able to make this with him will be such a joy for me,” he added.