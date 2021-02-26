close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
February 26, 2021

'Ertugrul' star welcomes Pakistani actors to Istanbul

Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Turkish actor Celal Al on Thursday shared several pictures with Pakistani actors who are on a visit to his country.


The Pakistani delegation comprising Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, Reeman Khan and other actors met the cast members and the production team of "Dirilis: Ertugrul" during their visit to Istanbul.

Historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul" is immensely popular in Pakistan where it is being aired on the state-run TV with Urdu dubbings on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Celal Al, who plays the role of Abdul Rehman Alp, posed for pictures with his guests and shared the photos on Instagram.  

