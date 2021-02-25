Prince Philip's hospitalisation makes it 'difficult' for Queen to cope

Prince Philip’s hospitalization has reportedly left the Queen feeling a little low.

According to a royal commentators Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli, the Duke of Edinburgh's hospitalization left the Queen in a rough spot.

"99 is quite a good age, we should all hope to live such a long and full life. Even still, you think of the people that still love him. I always think of the spouse especially," Maggie said.

"So right now, how is the Queen doing?" Omid asked.

"Her husband of decades is in the hospital. To have your life partner potentially not doing well is hard. I can't even imagine, it must be so so difficult. We're all hoping for the best, and clearly thinking of his family," she said.

Prince Philip will continue to be hospitalised after it was found that the Duke of Edinburgh was suffering from an infection.

The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection.

He will continue to receive treatment for the infection until he gets better.

According to an earlier statement, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

