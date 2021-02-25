close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

Lady Gaga shows off her new hairstyle during her chic appearance in Rome

Lady Gaga dropped jaws as she donned a glamourous animal print kaftan during her appearance in Italy Wednesday.

The 34-year-old music sensation  flaunted her new brunette locks to mesmerise fans while walking to her hotel in Rome.

The 'Bad Romance' singer gave fans a major style envy as she donned an asymmetric gown. She also wore classic stiletto heels to elevate her beauty.

Lady Gaga's new dark tresses were effortlessly styled chignon bun and the singer covered her face with a stylish black mask.

