Wed Feb 24, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 24, 2021

Prince Andrew stripped of royal titles by Queen Elizabeth?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 24, 2021

Days after  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's  announced that they would not return  as working members of the royal family , it has emerged that the  British monarch has deprived her son  Prince Andrew of royal titles too.

Story is that Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew celebrated his birthday on 19 February.

While the prince has not been officially stripped of his royal titles, the Royal Family's social media accounts avoided to mention his status as the Duke of York, a report in UK's Daily Express said.

The report said that "@RoyalFamily, deliberately dodged any mention of his status as the Duke of York or his HRH prefix on February 19, when the royal turned 61."

The younger brother of Prince Charles stepped down as working royal after his BBC Newsnight interview drew criticism.

The interview was conducted three months after his friend Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison.

