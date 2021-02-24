Zendaya shuns gendered question regarding her romantic preference in men

Zendaya dismissed a gendered question about her romantic life

Zendaya has amassed a lot of fame since a young age and has wowed the audience with her acting prowess.



The starlet is featured in this month's edition of Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood Issue.



While taking a part in a conversation as part of her cover feature, Zendaya shunned a gendered question about her romantic life.

When asked about the 'qualities she looks for in a man', the 24-year-old Emmy winner said, "I most like in a person, how about that?"

Providing an insightful answer, the actress said, "It's such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it.

"And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special," she added.

When inquired, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?" the star didn't have much more to add, so she said with a laugh, "Well, I guess that's the same answer."