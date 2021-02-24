Zendaya shuns gendered question regarding her romantic preference in men

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Zendaya has amassed a lot of fame since a young age and has wowed the audience with her acting prowess.
The starlet is featured in this month's edition of Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood Issue.
While taking a part in a conversation as part of her cover feature, Zendaya shunned a gendered question about her romantic life.
When asked about the 'qualities she looks for in a man', the 24-year-old Emmy winner said, "I most like in a person, how about that?"
Providing an insightful answer, the actress said, "It's such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say, 'kindness' is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it.
"And I don't know how to explain that, but there's this little spark they have, or this little special thing that they have, that just you feel safe and happy around them. I don't know what that is, but some people have it, and it's special," she added.
When inquired, "What is the quality you most like in a woman?" the star didn't have much more to add, so she said with a laugh, "Well, I guess that's the same answer."