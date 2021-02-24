Travis Scott gets candid about becoming a father to Stormi Webster

American rapper Travis Scott shared the details of what fatherhood is like.

Speaking on i-D, the SICKO MODE rapper, who co-parents his three-year-old daughter Stormi with his former flame Kylie Jenner shared that parenting has had a profound impact on his career.

"Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It's a major inspiration," he said.

"Especially Storm, she's just acting like a kid. She's always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

He also reflected on how the meaning of responsibility changed when she was born.

"I realised my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You've got to use that properly," he said.

"Fatherhood just be like, I don't live for myself anymore," the first-time parent added. "I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it's like… I love that."

"Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move. Like, when she watches certain movies or listen to certain songs," he said.