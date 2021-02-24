Prince Edward says family is keeping ‘fingers crossed’ about Philip’s health

As Prince Philip fights off an infection while being under observation at the hospital, the royal family members are keeping their fingers crossed.

The latest update on the Duke of Edinburgh's health was given by Prince Edward as the 99-year-old continues to stay at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in London since over a week.

Speaking to Sky News, the Earl of Wessex said: "As far as I’m aware, well I did speak to him the other day, he's a lot better, thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed."

The youngest of the Queen and Prince Philip's children was also asked if his father was feeling frustrated staying at the hospital and he replied: "Just a bit. I think that gets to all of us, and then you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.”