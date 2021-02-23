Meghan Markle expecting second baby: Gender, due date and other details revealed

Meghan Markle could give birth in September, insiders reveal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised everyone with the delightful news that they are pregnant with their second child.



Although not many details about the baby is known, insiders have been speculating about the gender, due date of the little one.

If we take a look at what went down when Meghan was expecting Archie, the news about her pregnancy was announced seven months prior to his birth.



If they follow this pattern with baby number two, Meghan could give birth in September.

Prince Harry’s birthday falls on September 15, which could see father and baby potentially sharing the special day.

While Meghan and Harry are extremely private, it is difficult to know the gender and arrival of the baby until their birth.

It’s also looking likely that the birth will happen over in America, and not in the UK.