How is Prince Philips health? Prince William provides update

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince William has given a health update on his grandfather Prince Philip who was recently hospitalised.
During a visit to a vaccination centre, the Duke of Cambridge praised the efforts of the staff amid the Covid-19 vaccine roll out and was also questioned over the health of Philip.
"Yes, he is okay – they’re keeping an eye on him," William said.
On the advice of his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London.
According to a statement made by the palace, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure which is not related to Covid-19.
"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.
"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.
"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."