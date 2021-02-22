How is Prince Philips health? Prince William provides update

Prince William has given a health update on his grandfather Prince Philip who was recently hospitalised.

During a visit to a vaccination centre, the Duke of Cambridge praised the efforts of the staff amid the Covid-19 vaccine roll out and was also questioned over the health of Philip.

"Yes, he is okay – they’re keeping an eye on him," William said.

On the advice of his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London.

According to a statement made by the palace, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure which is not related to Covid-19.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."