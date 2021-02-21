Julianne Hough inspires fans in Instagram post with amazing stunt

American dancer and actress Julianne Hough has shared a video of herself performing a brave and astounding stunt. The actress posted the video to convey an inspiring message for her fans.

In the video, the professional dancer is seen jumping off the edge of a cliff into the water below.

Sharing her graceful stunt on Instagram, she captioned the post: "Stay committed - even if you slip."

Yes, I slipped! I could have freaked out and ended up hurting myself, but instead, I stayed connected and focused and I trusted my body, not my head!"

Sharing her priceless words of wisdom, Julianne stressed, "I say this because in life, we WILL slip up, make mistakes, or maybe outside circumstances will put you in slippery situations. Commit and trust, even while you are going down baby..."



In her post on photo and video-sharing app, Julianne has shared two videos of herself making an amazing and impressive dive from the height. The two videos shows the jump from two different angles.

Her dive may look perfect but Julianne revealed that she slipped as she jumped.

Her fans were instantly impressed with the gem of wisdom. One commented, "Words of wisdom." Another said, "Wow. Awesome post, I love this lesson and the footage!" A user penned, "Amen! That was awesome." Another one showed admiration, "Love this so much!"