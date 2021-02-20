Jennifer Aniston's fans brand David Letterman as 'creepy' for licking her hair during an interview

Jennifer Aniston's fans have expressed their anger over a bizarre 1998 footage, showing the talk show host David Letterman sniffing her neck and licking her hair.



In the clip, the host moves behind and leans in to her neck, before the actress moves away while laughing and asks him "what are you doing?" Letterman then grabs a piece of her hair and puts it in his mouth.

Jennifer's fans could not control their emotions after watching the video, and took to social media to express their anger over the scene which happened 23 years ago.

Aniston's fans turned their anger into words as one responded :"Can't get over how creepy and disturbing this clip of Jennifer Aniston on Letterman is."

Another penned: "This Jennifer Aniston interview on David Letterman in 1998 is still disgusting to watch."

The third one wrote: "Why did David Letterman put Jennifer Aniston’s hair in his mouth back in the day? I'm so confused."

The caught attention this week after the Framing Britney Spears documentary highlighted another of his interviews with actress.

Jennifer Aniston was left shocked by the talk show host's action. David Letterman retired from late night American television after record-breaking 6082 episodes.