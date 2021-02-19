Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde getting serious quickly, have an intense connection

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde are vacationing together and aiming to spend time with their families

Things are escalating pretty quickly betwen Harry Styles and ladylove Olivia Wilde.



The loved-up couple are even vacationing together and aiming to spend time with their families.

"Harry and Olivia loved being on the road and have gotten very comfortable spending all of their time together," the source said. "They are rarely apart and it made sense to go to London together," the insider added.



They further went on to say that the duo are traveling together to London to reunite with their loved ones there.

"Olivia will mostly be spending time with her kids while Harry sees family and friends," the source said.

Wilde and Styles are pretty inseparable right now, the source added, "They have gotten serious quickly and have an intense connection and bond. They don't want to be away from each other at all."







