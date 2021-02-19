Taylor Swift jokes she is the ‘4th Haim sister’ as she joins them for remix of ‘Gasoline’

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has joked she is now the fourth Haim sister after she joined all female pop rock band for remix of their song Gasoline.



The Love Story singer commented after the sister trio Haim announced the release of the expanded edition of their Grammy-nominated album Women in Music Pt. III also features remix of track Gasoline with a special guest, Taylor Swift.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor Swift said “Cancel the DNA test I’m the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need.”

Earlier, Haim, a group made up of three sister from Los Angeles, announced the release of the remix.

The band said, “gasoline (feat. taylor swift) + 3 am (feat. thundercat) out now!!”

“since we released wimpiii in june, taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her. she brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life. thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us,” the sisters said.







