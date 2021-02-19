Katie Price quits 'Ex On The Beach' weeks after agreeing to star in romance show

Katie Price has quit her presenting role on 'Ex On The Beach' after filming was postponed by four months.



The former glamour model, who agreed to MTV show in January, has stepped down from the romance show to stay at home with Carl and her kids.

The famous showbiz star could have earned her a huge pay day but the star told bosses she can no longer appear.



The mum-of-five's rep confirmed: "Katie has commitments in the UK and is certainly focused on a super exciting year ahead."

Katie Price has other commitments at the time and that means she can't take part in the series. The show was due to start in the next few months but now won't begin until late summer.