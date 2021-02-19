Billie Eilish receives death threats, seeks protection

Billie Eilish has reportedly received death threats from a man outside her Los Angeles home.



The singer has sought court-ordered protection from a man named John Hearle. The singer claimed that the accused has been harassing and threatening her.

The 19-year-old songstress filed docs seeking a restraining order against him.

The award-winning singer claimed that the alleged harasser, who sent her threatening letters, has been camped out at a school across the street from her crib since the summer.

The music sensation, in docs, claims Hearle watches her when she enters and exits her home, adding that the man always says something to her or makes gestures - including a throat-slitting move.

Eilish is afraid of him, revealing that he is potentially dangerous and making her anxious every time she comes home. Law enforcers have launched investigation into the matter.

The 'Don't Smile At Me' hitmaker has also received a threatening note from him in which he reportedly wrote: "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me ... You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die ... You will die."

Billie Eilish has sought protection and asked a judge to force Hearle to stay at least 200 yards away from her and her family at all times.