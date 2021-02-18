Police arrest killer of Nicki Minaj's father

The man, identified as Charles Polevich, 70, hit Nicki Minaj's father and escaped

The driver involved in Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, hit-and-run case was arrested by the police on Wednesday.



The man, identified as Charles Polevich, 70, hit the rapper’s father with his car last week in Long Island and escaped.

According to media reports, Polevich apparently stopped the car for a brief second to ask the dead victim if he’s okay and then left the scene.

Currently, he is being investigated for fleeing the accident scene and tampering with the physical evidence.

Meanwhile, Polevich driving license has been canceled and his passport captured and has been barred from leaving the state at any cost by the court judge.

In a news conference, Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick explained how they managed to catch the culprit with the help of security cameras:

"We kind of tracked it right to his house," Fitzpatrick said.