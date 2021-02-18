close
Thu Feb 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2021

Police arrest killer of Nicki Minaj's father

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 18, 2021

The man, identified as Charles Polevich, 70, hit Nicki Minaj's father and escaped

The driver involved in Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, hit-and-run case was arrested by the police on Wednesday. 

The man, identified as Charles Polevich, 70, hit the rapper’s father with his car last week in Long Island and escaped.

According to media reports, Polevich apparently stopped the car for a brief second to ask the dead victim if he’s okay and then left the scene.

 Currently, he is being investigated for fleeing the accident scene and tampering with the physical evidence.

Meanwhile, Polevich driving license has been canceled and his passport captured and has been barred from leaving the state at any cost by the court judge.

In a news conference, Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick explained how they managed to catch the culprit with the help of security cameras:

"We kind of tracked it right to his house," Fitzpatrick said.

Latest News

More From Entertainment